Business News/ Ai / AI tool of the week | Using QuizGPT to supercharge your learning

AI tool of the week | Using QuizGPT to supercharge your learning

Jaspreet Bindra , Anuj Magazine

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information in your professional life? Most professionals consume training content passively, leading to gaps in real-world application. Learn how QuizGPT's innovative approach can bridge this gap through active recall techniques.

QuizGPT addresses the gap between consuming professional development content and actually mastering it through active recall. (AI-generated image)
Gift this article

Professionals across industries face a critical challenge: information overload without effective retention. Whether it's new software training, compliance updates, industry regulations, or skill development courses, most professionals consume content passively through webinars, documentation, and training materials.

This creates an illusion of learning, but when it's time to apply knowledge in real situations—during client meetings, project execution, or performance reviews—the information simply isn't accessible.

QuizGPT addresses the gap between consuming professional development content and actually mastering it through active recall—the proven learning technique that forces your brain to retrieve information rather than simply recognize it.

How to access: Available to all ChatGPT users through the web interface or mobile app.

QuizGPT can help you:

  • Active learning: Transform passive study into active learning through interactive flashcards
  • Skill testing: Test yourself on any topic with customizable difficulty levels
  • Content conversion: Convert your own materials (lecture slides, notes, PDFs) into personalized quizzes
  • Confidence building: Build confidence before presentations through spaced repetition practice

Example: Say you're a marketing manager who just completed a comprehensive digital marketing certification course with dense materials on programmatic advertising. Here's how QuizGPT can transform your professional development:

  • Upload materials: Drop your certification slides and notes directly into ChatGPT
  • Generate quiz: Use the prompt ‘Quiz me with super hard questions using QuizGPT on programmatic advertising strategies’
  • Interactive practice: Work through flashcards that test practical application, not just theoretical knowledge
  • Performance preparation: Request scenario-based questions to prepare for client presentations or team discussions

What makes QuizGPT special?

  • Evidence-based learning: Uses active recall and spaced repetition—scientifically proven methods for retention
  • Personalized content: Creates questions based on your specific materials and learning needs
  • Instant feedback: Get immediate explanations for answers to reinforce learning

Free access: Available to all ChatGPT users without additional cost

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.
