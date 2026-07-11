AI Tool of the Week: What makes Copilot in Excel special?

The AI capability unlocked today is Copilot in Excel Skills
What problem does it solve?
In every reporting cycle, someone rebuilds the same variance analysis, refreshes the same forecast model, or drafts the same board package.
In every cycle, that person re-explains the exact steps to Copilot: which tabs to touch, how to structure the summary, what tone leadership expects. The AI does the work, but the person is still the one carrying the process in their head.
Copilot in Excel Skills fixes this by letting you define the process once, as a simple skill, and call it by name from then on.
Copilot in Excel Skills can help you:
- Skip the re-explaining: Save your exact process once as a skill, then call it with a simple mention instead of retyping it in every cycle.
- Standardize the close: Everyone who runs the skill gets the same structure and output, no more comparing five versions of the same report.
- See before it acts: Copilot now proposes its plan first, so you approve the steps before it touches a single formula.
Example:
A regional finance manager needs to close the books and hand leadership a variance summary before Friday's review.
- Prompt the content: Save the process once as a skill, then call it by name, @variance-analysis compare Q2 actuals to plan and explain the five largest revenue and margin variances, instead of re-writing the steps from scratch.
- Request the output format: Add "summarize this as an executive-ready one-pager" and Copilot structures the write-up to match.
- Specify structure: Ask it to "use a table for the variance breakdown and bullet the drivers underneath each number" and it applies the layout automatically.
- Switch formats on the fly: If leadership wants slide bullets instead, re-prompt with "turn this into three slide-ready bullet points", no redoing the analysis.
- Export and share: Once approved, push the summary straight to Teams or share the workbook so the review team sees the same version.
What makes Copilot in Excel Skills special?
Built for finance rigour: Evaluated against real-world modelling cases from the Financial Modelling Institute, not generic AI benchmarks.