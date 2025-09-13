AI tool of the week | How to use Nano Banana, Google DeepMind's viral image editing tool
Summary
Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Preview, dubbed “Nano Banana”, enables users to convert photos into hyper-realistic 3D figurines using simple text prompts.
The AI hack we unlock today is based on a tool—Google's Nano Banana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story