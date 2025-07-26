AI tool of the week | How to use Gen AI to set up scenario-based risk alerts

C-level leaders struggle to monitor risks across major projects, like supply chain disruptions or cybersecurity threats, while handling strategic decisions. Manually tracking internal updates in Google Drive and external signals from news or X posts is time-consuming and risks missing critical issues.

This delays responses, potentially causing project setbacks or resulting in missed opportunities. Leaders need a streamlined, automated solution delivering clear, actionable risk assessments with mitigation suggestions, enabling faster, informed decisionmaking.

Google Gemini’s new capability

Scheduled Actions: Automates recurring or one-time tasks, delivering timely insights via email or notifications, pulling data from Google Drive and external sources for proactive management.

How to access: https://gemini.google.com/

Google Gemini’s Scheduled Actions can help you:

Automate risk monitoring: Schedule weekly risk assessments for key projects, integrating internal and external data.

Stay proactive: Receive timely alerts with mitigation strategies to address issues before they escalate.

Save time: Eliminate manual data aggregation, freeing focus for strategic priorities.

Example:

Imagine a CEO overseeing a global product launch. Supply chain delays or negative social media sentiment could derail the project. Here’s how to set up Scheduled Actions for risk monitoring:

Open the Gemini app or visit gemini.google.com.

In the prompt box, enter: “Every Tuesday at 10 AM, review my Google Drive folder ‘Product Launch’ for updates and scan X and news for risks like supply chain issues. Summarize risks to my top three initiatives with mitigation suggestions, and email the report."

Click/tap Submit; Gemini confirms the action.

Edit if needed via Profile Menu (mobile) or Settings & Help (web) > Scheduled Actions.

Each week, Gemini emails a report flagging, for example, a supplier delay on X, suggesting alternative vendors.

What makes Google Gemini’s Scheduled Actions special?

Deep Google integration: Seamlessly pulls data from Gmail, Drive, and Calendar for contextual insights.

Flexible scheduling: Supports one-time or recurring tasks (daily, weekly, monthly) with a 10-action limit.

Proactive delivery: Results arrive via push notifications, in-chat messages, or email, tailored to your workflow.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.