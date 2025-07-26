AI tool of the week | How to use Gen AI to set up scenario-based risk alerts
For CEOs and other C-suite executives, navigating project risks like supply chain delays can be overwhelming. Mint's latest ‘AI tool of the week’ edition reveals how Google Gemini's Scheduled Actions can automate risk monitoring, providing timely alerts and mitigation strategies.
C-level leaders struggle to monitor risks across major projects, like supply chain disruptions or cybersecurity threats, while handling strategic decisions. Manually tracking internal updates in Google Drive and external signals from news or X posts is time-consuming and risks missing critical issues.