AI tool of the week | Using GPT-5 to make learning complex concepts fun
Summary
GPT-5’s Canvas tool transforms learning by pairing clear explanations with real-time SVG animations, turning abstract concepts into engaging, beginner-friendly simulations for better retention and understanding.
A lot has been written about how GPT-5 has not lived up to expectations. While OpenAI addresses some of the issues, GPT-5 already has some hidden, impressive capabilities, one of which is to create animated learning simulations.
