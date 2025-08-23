AI tool of the week | Using GPT-5 to make learning complex concepts fun

A lot has been written about how GPT-5 has not lived up to expectations. While OpenAI addresses some of the issues, GPT-5 already has some hidden, impressive capabilities, one of which is to create animated learning simulations.

Traditional educational content often fails to engage learners effectively, leading to poor retention and understanding. Static text and images cannot capture complex processes or demonstrate how concepts evolve over time, making it difficult for learners to grasp dynamic relationships and sequential processes.

GPT-5’s Canvas tool directly addresses this by automatically generating both structured explanations and synchronized SVG animations that bring concepts to life, creating an immersive learning experience that adapts to the learner's needs.

How to access: Available through GPT-5 and Canvas tool enabled

GPT-5’s Canvas tool can help you:

Create interactive learning experiences: Transform abstract concepts into visual, animated demonstrations

Build step-by-step educational content: Break down complex topics into digestible, sequential learning modules

Generate custom SVG animations: Automatically create visual representations that show processes in motion

Example:

Say you want to learn about photosynthesis. Here’s how Canvas can create an effective learning simulation:

Input the prompt: Use this exact prompt: “I would like to understand the concept of <enter the topic you want to learn> in a clear and structured way. Break down the explanation into logical steps or components, using simple language that builds from the basics to more advanced ideas. In addition to the explanation, create an SVG animation that visually represents how the concept works or evolves over time. Make sure the explanation and SVG are beginner-friendly."

Canvas activation: GPT-5 automatically opens Canvas tool and creates a structured explanation alongside an animated SVG. (If it does not open Canvas tool, select ‘+’ on the prompt box and select ‘Canvas’ before running the prompt.)

Run code: After the SVG code is written, select ‘Run Code’ from top right and check the SVG in action.

Refine and customize: Edit the explanation or request animation modifications directly in Canvas.

What makes GPT-5 Canvas special?

Dual-mode learning: Combines textual explanation with visual animation for better comprehension.

Real-time editing: Modify both content and animations instantly within Canvas.

Beginner-friendly focus: Automatically adapts complexity level for accessibility.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.