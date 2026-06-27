AI Tool of the Week: a smart assistant that automates your weekly workflows

The AI capability unlocked today is: ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals quietly run the same set of tasks every week: the Monday competitor scan, the Friday project update, the weekly inbox check. Each is a 20-minute ritual of opening tabs, reading, and summarising that requires no real thinking. Just showing up.
ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks closes that loop. Describe the task once, set the cadence, and ChatGPT runs it: searches the web, checks your connected apps, writes the output, and delivers it on schedule. A new dedicated Scheduled page in the sidebar lets you view, pause, edit, or delete every active task in one place.
How to access
Available at: https://chatgpt.com