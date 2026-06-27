AI Tool of the Week: a smart assistant that automates your weekly workflows

The AI capability unlocked today is: ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks
The AI capability unlocked today is: ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals quietly run the same set of tasks every week: the Monday competitor scan, the Friday project update, the weekly inbox check. Each is a 20-minute ritual of opening tabs, reading, and summarising that requires no real thinking. Just showing up.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals quietly run the same set of tasks every week: the Monday competitor scan, the Friday project update, the weekly inbox check. Each is a 20-minute ritual of opening tabs, reading, and summarising that requires no real thinking. Just showing up.
ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks closes that loop. Describe the task once, set the cadence, and ChatGPT runs it: searches the web, checks your connected apps, writes the output, and delivers it on schedule. A new dedicated Scheduled page in the sidebar lets you view, pause, edit, or delete every active task in one place.
How to access
Available at: https://chatgpt.com
What can it do?
- Kill the loop: Stop doing the same search-summarise-share sequence each week and let ChatGPT run it on a cadence you control
- Brief yourself automatically: Wake up to a fresh AI-written summary of competitors, news, or updates pulled from your own connected apps, delivered before your first meeting
- Monitor two layers: Set ChatGPT to watch the web for signals AND check connected apps like Gmail or Drive, alerting you only when something changes
Example
A senior manager sets up two scheduled tasks. Here is how each plays out:
Web monitoring: Competitive intelligence
- Set the task: Ask ChatGPT "Every Monday at 7:30am, search for news about [competitor] from the past seven days and give me the top five developments"
- Add a filter: Refine with "only send if there is something material, otherwise skip" to cut noise on quiet weeks
Connected apps: Inbox triage
- Set the task: Ask ChatGPT "Every Friday at 4pm, check my Gmail for unresolved client threads this week and summarise what needs a reply"
- Get the brief: ChatGPT scans your connected Gmail, identifies open threads, and delivers a prioritised list, no manual inbox diving required
- Edge case worth knowing: Write operations in connected apps, such as drafting replies or creating documents in Drive, are currently limited to Enterprise users.
What makes it special?
- Monitoring, not just pinging: ChatGPT checks the web AND your connected apps and writes a fresh output each time, not a static calendar alert
- Plain language, no setup: Describe the task in one sentence and it runs indefinitely with no Zapier flows, scripts, or technical configuration
- A category eliminated: This removes an entire class of recurring low-value work from your week, across both external signals and your own inbox and files
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.