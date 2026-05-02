The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: ChatGPT Images 2.0 (powered by gpt-image-2).
AI Tool of the Week | ChatGPT’s new image tool fixes AI’s biggest flaw: broken text in visuals
SummaryChatGPT Images 2.0 adds a reasoning layer that checks layout, text accuracy and numbers before generating images, unlocking reliable multilingual posters, infographics and compliance creatives in one go.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: ChatGPT Images 2.0 (powered by gpt-image-2).
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