AI Tool of the Week | ChatGPT’s new image tool fixes AI’s biggest flaw: broken text in visuals

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: ChatGPT Images 2.0 (powered by gpt-image-2).
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: ChatGPT Images 2.0 (powered by gpt-image-2).
What problem does it solve?
What problem does it solve? Most teams generating images with AI have the same frustration: the image looks good, but the moment there's text in it- a headline, a data label, a notice in Hindi- it falls apart. Misspelt words, garbled scripts, numbers that don't match what you asked for.
What problem does it solve?
What problem does it solve? Most teams generating images with AI have the same frustration: the image looks good, but the moment there's text in it- a headline, a data label, a notice in Hindi- it falls apart. Misspelt words, garbled scripts, numbers that don't match what you asked for.
This isn't a niche problem. Think of a compliance team that needs to communicate a regulatory change to customers across five Indian languages. Or an HR team that needs a phishing awareness poster in English and Marathi.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 is the first image model to solve this with a reasoning step built in. Before rendering anything, the model reads your brief, plans the composition, verifies object counts, checks that every text element matches what you wrote, and only then generates.
How to access
chat.openai.com Thinking Mode (the reasoning layer) requires a Plus, Pro, or Business subscription.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 can help you:
- Render accurate text inside images- in English, Hindi, Tamil, Japanese, Arabic, and more.
- Generate data infographics where the numbers in the image match the numbers you provided
- Produce up to 10 brand-consistent images in a single request
Example: Suppose a finance company needs to communicate a revised loan policy to customers across four regions and needs the notice in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil, ready for WhatsApp broadcast within 48 hours, with no design team available.
Here's how ChatGPT Images 2.0 handles it:
- Brief the model in plain language: "Create a formal customer notice. Header: IMPORTANT POLICY UPDATE. Body: [paste 4-line policy summary]. A4 portrait format, professional design, dark blue border." The model generates the English version.
- Switch language, keep the template: "Now render the same notice in Hindi -Devanagari script. Same layout, same design." Then Marathi. Then Tamil. Each language version accurate, each in the correct script.
- Generate the broadcast asset: "Combine all four language versions into a 2×2 grid- one image, ready for WhatsApp."
- Iterate if needed: "The Hindi header font is too small. Increase it, keep everything else." The model adjusts only what you specified.
What makes ChatGPT Images 2.0 special?
- Reasons before it renders: The model plans the layout, verifies text, and checks your constraints before committing to pixels- dramatically improving first-pass accuracy on complex briefs
- Multilingual text that actually works: Accurate rendering in Indic scripts, CJK characters, Cyrillic, and Arabic in the same image- a capability no current image-only tool matches
- Conversational iteration: Because it lives inside ChatGPT, you refine through dialogue -no re-uploading, no re-prompting from scratch, no context lost between edits
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.