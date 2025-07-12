AI Tool of the Week | Using Gemini 2.5 Pro to validate information across PDFs

In many business processes, especially in finance or legal operations, validating information across multiple PDFs is a recurring nightmare. It often means switching between documents like contracts, compliance checklists, and payment receipts—each stored in different formats, layouts, or systems.

Whether it’s checking if figures match, confirming dates, or verifying signatories, these manual cross-checks are tedious, prone to human error, and almost impossible to do at scale.

For example, in large enterprises, shared service organizations often process hundreds of invoices every month, each requiring validation across multiple PDF documents.

Processing invoices isn't just about checking numbers. Each invoice needs to match with a purchase order and a goods receipt note—three separate PDF files per transaction. Doing this manually is slow, error-prone, and frustrating. Manual checks delay payments, create approval bottlenecks, and lead to frequent errors in compliance and vendor reconciliation.

How can Gemini 2.5 Pro help here?

Smart parsing : Understands complex layouts, tables, and fields across diverse document formats.

: Understands complex layouts, tables, and fields across diverse document formats. Context memory : Maintains context across documents, helping link purchase order numbers and line items.

: Maintains context across documents, helping link purchase order numbers and line items. Error spotting: Flags quantity mismatches, date inconsistencies, and tax calculation errors instantly.

How to access: https://gemini.google.com/

Example

Imagine you’ve uploaded three documents related to a vendor transaction: an invoice, a purchase order, and a goods receipt note.

Prompt:

You are an accounts-payable automation expert. Help me do the invoice processing using the following framework.

Invoice processing framework:

1. Document classification and data extraction

2. Purchase order matching and validation

3. Exception identification and routing

4. Approval workflow optimisation

5. Compliance checks (GST, TDS, vendor master)

6. Payment terms validation

7. Duplicate invoice detection

8. Fraud risk assessment

Validation rules:

3-way matching: Purchase order, invoice, goods receipt note

Amount tolerance: ±5 % for quantity variance

Vendor master verification required

GST rate validation against HSN code

TDS calculation verification

The three documents (invoice, purchase order, goods receipt note) have been uploaded in this chat.

Process them and provide your processing recommendation.

What makes Gemini 2.5 Pro special?

Code-free validation : Structured, domain-specific validation without writing code

: Structured, domain-specific validation without writing code Scales easily : Designed for high-volume invoice scenarios

: Designed for high-volume invoice scenarios Prompt ready: Plug-and-play prompt format for finance teams

If you're in finance or operations, this is one AI co-pilot worth experimenting with.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.