AI Tool of the Week | How to make ChatGPT forget any sensitive information
ChatGPT's unique ability to remember previous chats enhances user experience, but it also brings potential risks to your privacy.
ChatGPT’s ability to remember and reference past conversations allows it to personalize responses, making interactions more seamless and context-aware. For example, you can ask, “Based on our past conversations, what do you know about me?" and it will tailor answers using stored data. While this “long-term memory" enhances human-AI interaction, it poses risks: ChatGPT might retain sensitive details: personal, financial, or otherwise, raising privacy concerns if not managed properly.