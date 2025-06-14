AI Tool of the Week | How to make ChatGPT forget any sensitive information

ChatGPT’s ability to remember and reference past conversations allows it to personalize responses, making interactions more seamless and context-aware. For example, you can ask, “Based on our past conversations, what do you know about me?" and it will tailor answers using stored data. While this “long-term memory" enhances human-AI interaction, it poses risks: ChatGPT might retain sensitive details: personal, financial, or otherwise, raising privacy concerns if not managed properly.

How to access: Available in ChatGPT’s settings (ensure ‘Reference chat history’ feature is enabled).

View Full Image .

hatGPT’s memory feature can help you:

Personalize responses based on prior chats.

responses based on prior chats. Maintain context for ongoing projects or recurring queries.

for ongoing projects or recurring queries. Streamline interactions by recalling preferences or details.

Example:

To check what sensitive information ChatGPT might have stored, try this prompt:

“Based on what you know about me from past conversations, help me list potentially sensitive and personal things you know about me."

Review ChatGPT’s response. If it lists something sensitive, like a phone number or personal detail, you can instruct it to forget by prompting:

“Please forget [insert specific detail, e.g., my phone number]."

ChatGPT will update its memory, removing the specified information. Always verify by re-running the initial prompt to ensure the data is gone.

What makes this feature special?

Privacy control : You can actively manage what ChatGPT remembers.

: You can actively manage what ChatGPT remembers. Ease of use: Simple prompts allow you to review and delete sensitive data.

Simple prompts allow you to review and delete sensitive data. Safety first: Regularly checking and clearing sensitive information ensures safer AI use.

Pro tip: Use AI tools smartly, but always prioritize privacy.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.