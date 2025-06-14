AI Tool of the Week | How to make ChatGPT forget any sensitive information

ChatGPT’s ability to remember and reference past conversations allows it to personalize responses, making interactions more seamless and context-aware. For example, you can ask, “Based on our past conversations, what do you know about me?" and it will tailor answers using stored data. While this “long-term memory" enhances human-AI interaction, it poses risks: ChatGPT might retain sensitive details: personal, financial, or otherwise, raising privacy concerns if not managed properly.