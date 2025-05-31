Imagine you’re a small business owner with an idea for a mobile app but limited design or coding skills. You hand-sketch a basic wireframe and try to share your vision with a designer, but turning that design into functional code for a developer takes time and often leads to miscommunication. This handoff challenge, where design and code don’t align easily-creates delays and frustration, making it hard to quickly iterate and share a working prototype with your team.

A new tool, Stitch by Google, helps you solve this. Unlike tools like Uizard or Figma’s Make UI, which focus primarily on generating designs, or Cursor and Codex, which emphasize code but lack robust user interface (UI) creation, Stitch seamlessly bridges this gap by converting your text prompt or sketch into both a polished UI design and production-ready HTML/CSS code in minutes.

How to access: https://stitch.withgoogle.com/

Google Stitch can help you with:

Text prompting: Generate UI from text, e.g., "a minimalist meditation app with a blue and white palette"

Tool integration: Export to Figma for refinement or to IDEs for development

Natural tweaks: Quickly iterate using natural language ("make the font bolder", "add a login button")

Variant testing: Produce multiple design variants for testing

View Full Image (Stitch)

Example:

You’ve got a great idea for a journaling app but don’t code.

Steps to follow for creating UX:

Go to: https://stitch.withgoogle.com/, Select 'Web' (or 'Mobile')

Include the following prompt:

“Create a calming journaling app with soft, pastel colors (light blues and lavenders), a full-width header featuring the app logo and title, a large central text box with rounded corners and subtle shadow for writing entries, placeholder text saying ‘Start journaling…’, and a semi-transparent floating circular save button with a check icon at the bottom right. Include a minimal bottom nav bar with icons for ‘Home’, ‘Entries’, and ‘Settings’."

In seconds, Stitch gives you:

A UI mockup

Options to tweak the design using follow-up prompts

You can export to Figma, make quick brand-specific adjustments, and share the design with your team lead—saving hours in the process.

What makes Google Stitch special?

Gemini power: Powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 models for highly accurate UI understanding.

Native image tool integration: Access Google's image tool- Imagen natively to adjust product images.

Languages support: Ask Stitch to automatically update the copy to different languages.

Free access: Currently in public beta with free monthly generation quotas.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.