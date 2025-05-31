AI Tool of the Week | How to use Google Stitch to design apps even if you have zero coding skills
Unlike tools like Uizard or Figma’s Make UI that focus on generating designs, or Cursor and Codex that emphasize code but lack robust UI creation, Stitch by Google can seamlessly convert your text prompt or sketch into both a polished UI design and production-ready HTML/CSS code in minutes.
Imagine you’re a small business owner with an idea for a mobile app but limited design or coding skills. You hand-sketch a basic wireframe and try to share your vision with a designer, but turning that design into functional code for a developer takes time and often leads to miscommunication. This handoff challenge, where design and code don’t align easily-creates delays and frustration, making it hard to quickly iterate and share a working prototype with your team.