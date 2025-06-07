AI Tool of the Week | Learning complex concepts in regional languages
Summary
This week’s AI tool is NotebookLM’s new translation capability, which can help you understand complex concepts in your own language.
Many professionals face a challenge: their business language is English but they prefer learning complex concepts in their native language for better understanding and retention.
