AI Tool of the Week | Learning complex concepts in regional languages

This gap can make it hard to grasp intricate topics like AI, data science, or business strategy, especially when English-heavy resources dominate. Translating or adapting content into regional languages often feels cumbersome or lacks context.

NotebookLM’s new language translation capability in its audio podcast feature addresses this by creating accessible, language-specific summaries of complex concepts.

How to access: https://notebooklm.google/

NotebookLM can help you: • Simplify complex ideas: Convert dense documents into concise, easy-to-understand audio summaries.

• Learn in your native language: Generate podcasts in regional languages for better comprehension.

• Save time: Quickly grasp key insights without wading through technical jargon or lengthy texts.

Example: Suppose you’re a native Hindi-speaking professional learning about Transformers architecture from a research paper. Here’s how NotebookLM helps:

• Upload content: Upload the English paper (say ‘Attention is all you need’) to NotebookLM.

• Generate podcast: Select Hindi as the output language from the settings, and click ‘Generate’ under ‘Audio Overview’ section. NotebookLM creates a conversational audio podcast summarizing key concepts in Hindi.

• Listen and learn: Play the podcast during your commute or downtime, absorbing complex ideas in your native language effortlessly.

What makes NotebookLM special? • Language accessibility: Supports more than 75 languages, making learning inclusive and intuitive.

• Audio-first learning: Converts text into engaging, podcast-style summaries for auditory learners.

• Free to use: Currently accessible at no cost, offering powerful features to all users.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.