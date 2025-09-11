AI tools can help, but they can also cause trouble. What advisors need to know.

The automation of tasks once conducted only by humans couldn’t come sooner for some. “Over the coming decade, we’re looking at a shortage of around 100,000 financial advisors," says Leslie Norman, the chief technology officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, a firm that provides a tech platform and other services for roughly 500 independent advisors. “The good news is AI advancements offer a way out, because we see the ability for AI to inject scale into the way that advisors work with their clients, allowing them to serve more clients."