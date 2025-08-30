AI tool of the week | ChatGPT Connectors take the pain out of meeting prep
Summary
ChatGPT Connectors integrate Gmail, Google Calendar & Drive to simplify meeting prep with instant briefs, files, and attendee insights.
Anyone with a busy calendar knows the pain of context switching. Before every meeting, you scramble through Gmail threads for past conversations, dig into your calendar for who’s attending, and search Google Drive for the latest documents.
