AI tool of the week | ChatGPT Connectors take the pain out of meeting prep

Add to that the mental overhead of remembering action items, recalling who said what in previous conversations, and making sure you have the right version of the presentation or report. By the time you’re ready, you’re either running late or mentally drained. The bigger the day and the more meetings you stack, the more this routine eats into your time, focus, and energy.

Add to that the mental overhead of remembering action items, recalling who said what in previous conversations, and making sure you have the right version of the presentation or report. By the time you’re ready, you’re either running late or mentally drained. The bigger the day and the more meetings you stack, the more this routine eats into your time, focus, and energy.

ChatGPT Connectors are integrations that let the model directly access your Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive and other supported apps. Instead of you switching between these apps, the connector pipes relevant information into ChatGPT itself.

In the scenario above, this means that when you ask for meeting prep, the connector fetches past emails, attendee details, and related files, then organizes them into a single, easy-to-use brief.

How to access: Click your ChatGPT profile → Settings → Connectors → Enable Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive

ChatGPT Connectors can help you: Prep smarter: Instantly pull attendee details, email threads, and relevant files for your next meeting.

Simplify collaboration: When paired with shared drives or team calendars, connectors provide a single source of truth for everyone involved.

Work across use cases: Beyond meetings, connectors can pull reference docs for writing, research, or brainstorming.

Example: Imagine you have a strategy meeting tomorrow with multiple stakeholders. Instead of hunting for notes you ask ChatGPT to:

Enable connectors from prompt box: Click '+', then 'Connector apps', then select 'Source' as Gmail, Google Calendar etc.

Meeting prep example: Ask ChatGPT: “Look at my next meeting and prepare a brief with who’s attending, the context from our past emails, related files in Drive, and possible discussion points."

ChatGPT then produces a structured briefing: A short profile of each attendee, summaries of key email exchanges, links to relevant project files, and a suggested agenda. You can even add: “Include potential risks based on past threads" and it will flag likely concerns.

What makes this special? Unified view: Brings together data across Gmail, Calendar, and Drive seamlessly.

Saves mental bandwidth: Eliminates the repetitive search-and-collect routine.

Proactive prep: Anticipates issues, so you enter meetings with foresight rather than just information.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.