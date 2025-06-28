AI tool of the week | ChatGPT Record to transcribe audio meetings

Meetings are critical for collaboration, but capturing their essence is often difficult. Manually scribbling notes often misses key points, leading to miscommunication or forgotten action items. Post-meeting, summarizing discussions takes hours, and transcribing audio manually is tedious, error-prone, and time-consuming. This chaos frustrates teams, delays decisions, and risks losing valuable insights from brainstorms or client calls. ChatGPT Record solves this by automatically transcribing audio, generating structured summaries, and transforming them into actionable outputs, saving time and ensuring clarity.

How to access: Currently, it’s only available for the macOS desktop app and for ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, Team, and Pro workspaces. Visit chatgpt.com.

ChatGPT Record can help you

• Transcribe meetings: Instantly convert audio from meetings or voice notes into text.

• Summarize discussions: Create structured summaries saved as canvases in your chat history.

• Transform outputs: Convert summaries into emails, project plans, or code scaffolds.

• Reference past recordings: Use prior transcripts for context-aware responses.

Example

Imagine you’re leading a team brainstorming session for a product launch. The room buzzes with ideas—marketing strategies, feature tweaks, and timelines but you’re struggling to keep up.

Here is how ChatGPT Record can help you

• Start recording: Click the Record button, grant microphone permissions, and confirm team consent per local laws.

• Speak freely: As your team debates pricing and launch dates, ChatGPT transcribes live, displaying a timer. You pause to clarify a point, then resume.

• Generate notes: After the meeting ends, hit Send. The transcript uploads, and a canvas appears with a summary, highlighting marketing ideas, assigned tasks, and deadlines.

• Transform: Ask ChatGPT to draft a project plan from the canvas, including a Gantt chart outline. Export it as a PDF and share it with stakeholders.

What makes ChatGPT Record special?

• Real-time transcription: Live transcription with pause/resume flexibility.

• Actionable outputs: Summaries can be repurposed into plans, emails, or code.

• Privacy-first: Audio files are deleted post-transcription; transcripts follow workspace retention policies.





