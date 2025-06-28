AI tool of the week | ChatGPT Record to transcribe audio meetings
Struggling to capture the essence of your meetings? Discover how ChatGPT Record can automate transcription and summarisation, saving hours of tedious work.
Meetings are critical for collaboration, but capturing their essence is often difficult. Manually scribbling notes often misses key points, leading to miscommunication or forgotten action items. Post-meeting, summarizing discussions takes hours, and transcribing audio manually is tedious, error-prone, and time-consuming. This chaos frustrates teams, delays decisions, and risks losing valuable insights from brainstorms or client calls. ChatGPT Record solves this by automatically transcribing audio, generating structured summaries, and transforming them into actionable outputs, saving time and ensuring clarity.