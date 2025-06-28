AI tool of the week | ChatGPT Record to transcribe audio meetings

Here is how ChatGPT Record can help you

• Start recording: Click the Record button, grant microphone permissions, and confirm team consent per local laws.

• Speak freely: As your team debates pricing and launch dates, ChatGPT transcribes live, displaying a timer. You pause to clarify a point, then resume.

• Generate notes: After the meeting ends, hit Send. The transcript uploads, and a canvas appears with a summary, highlighting marketing ideas, assigned tasks, and deadlines.

• Transform: Ask ChatGPT to draft a project plan from the canvas, including a Gantt chart outline. Export it as a PDF and share it with stakeholders.