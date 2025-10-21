Eight brilliant AI tools to supercharge productivity

From simulating business decisions in real-time to designing websites or conducting in-depth research in minutes, the latest wave of AI tools goes far beyond chatbots. These tools don't just answer questions—they build, plan, and execute projects.

Here are eight cutting-edge AI tools redefining how professionals work, decide, and create.

1. Perplexity Labs

How to access: Go to perplexity.ai, log in with Pro subscription, and select "Labs" from the prompt box options at the bottom-left

How it helps: Creates interactive business simulations where you adjust sliders for different scenarios and instantly see the financial impact. Perfect for testing decisions before committing.

Who can use it: CEOs, CFOs, and strategy leaders making high-stakes decisions during policy changes, market shifts, or major investments.

Example of use: An insurance professional modeling the impact of new GST rules can slide between different pricing strategies, customer growth rates, and cost-cutting options. The tool shows in real-time how each choice affects profits, market share, and customer satisfaction, helping make board-ready decisions faster.

Pro tip: Use Labs for scenario planning across multiple timeframes. Run the same business question with different time horizons (6 months, 1 year, 3 years) to understand how your strategy should evolve. This reveals inflection points where your approach needs to pivot.

2. ChatGPT Tasks

How to access: Go to https://chatgpt.com/ , click the model dropdown menu at the top, and select either "o3" or "o4-mini."

How it helps: Transforms ChatGPT from a reactive chatbot into a proactive assistant that executes tasks automatically at scheduled times even when you're offline. Sets reminders, generates recurring content, and sends notifications via push or email directly to your device.

Who can use it: Professionals preparing for interviews, content creators needing regular prompts, anyone managing recurring learning or productivity routines.

Example of use: A software developer preparing for technical interviews asks ChatGPT: "Create a daily coding challenge for me every morning at 8 AM."

Each day, ChatGPT generates fresh programming puzzles tailored to their skill level and sends notifications to ensure they never miss practice whether online or offline.

Pro tip: Create accountability loops by setting tasks that ask you to report progress on goals. For example, a weekly task that prompts 'What did you accomplish toward your Q4 objectives?' helps maintain momentum and creates an automatic progress log.

3. Claude Artifacts

How to access: Go to https://claude.ai/, click ‘Artifacts’ from the left side menu.

How it helps: Builds working web tools through simple conversation, no coding needed. These tools can ask questions, analyze data, and give personalized recommendations that you can share with others.

Who can use it: Product managers, analysts, and executives who need quick decision-support tools or interactive presentations for stakeholders.

Example of use: A product manager building a feature impact analyzer prompts:

"Create a tool that asks about my feature idea, analyzes adoption potential, estimates development time, calculates ROI, and suggests A/B testing approaches."

Claude instantly builds a working web application with input forms, AI-powered analysis logic, and visual outputs.

Pro tip: Use artifacts as rapid prototyping tools for client pitches. Build interactive demos that let stakeholders manipulate variables and see outcomes in real-time, far more persuasive than static slide decks.

4. NotebookLM Mind Map

How to access: Go to https://notebooklm.google.com/, create a new notebook, upload your document, then click the "Mind Map" button in the chat panel

How it helps: Turns complex research papers into visual maps showing how ideas connect. Click any topic to get a quick summary without reading the full document.

Who can use it: Business leaders, product managers, and strategists who need to understand technical papers quickly for presentations or decisions.

Example of use: A strategy leader uploads a 30-page AI research paper. NotebookLM creates a visual map showing the main framework, test results, and real-world uses. Clicking each bubble reveals a plain-English summary, transforming hours of reading into minutes.

Pro tip: After creating your mind map, try the "Audio Overview" feature to hear a podcast-style discussion of the paper in over 75 languages while commuting.

5. Genspark Super Agent

How to access: Visit https://www.genspark.ai/agents?type=super_agent

How it helps: Handles complete projects from start to finish- researching topics, analyzing data, creating reports, building presentations, even making phone calls on your behalf.

Who can use it: Business professionals, consultants, and executives who need to delegate entire workflows, not just individual tasks.

Example of use: A business analyst asks: "Research the electric vehicle market, create a detailed report, and make a 10-slide presentation with charts."

The tool autonomously researches industry data, identifies trends, and designs a polished presentation- all in minutes.

Pro tip: Familiarize the agent on your company's standards by including previous reports or templates in your prompt. Ask it to match your organization's formatting, tone, and analytical frameworks to produce deliverables that feel like they came from your team.

6. Google Stitch

How to access: Go to https://stitch.withgoogle.com/ , choose "Web" or "Mobile," then describe what you want to build

How it helps: Turns your description or rough sketch into professional-looking website designs and ready-to-use code at the same time. Eliminates the back-and-forth between designers and developers.

Who can use it: Product designers, developers, startup founders, and anyone building apps or websites without a full design team.

Example of use: A founder with no coding skills types: "Create a calming journaling app with soft colors, a large writing area, and a save button."

Stitch instantly creates both a beautiful design mockup and working website code ready for developers.

Pro tip: Upload screenshots of competitor sites or apps you admire and ask Stitch to generate similar designs adapted to your brand. This speeds up the design process while maintaining originality.

7. Google Deep Research

How to access: Go to https://gemini.google.com/app , click the model dropdown menu, and select "Gemini 2.5 Pro" And Tool as “Deep Research"

How it helps: Conducts thorough research investigations by checking hundreds of websites, creating organized reports with sources cited, and exporting everything to Google Docs for easy sharing.

Who can use it: Researchers, strategists, and executives needing comprehensive competitive analysis, market research, or technical investigations beyond basic search results.

Example of use: A startup founder researching AI development tools enters their question. Deep Research checks hundreds of sources (compared to typical tools checking 10-15), then delivers a detailed report comparing products, industry trends, and specific recommendations with all sources linked.

Pro tip: Use Deep Research iteratively- after receiving your first report, ask follow-up questions to dive deeper into specific findings. Each new research builds on previous context, creating increasingly focused insights.

8. AutoDiagram

How to access: Visit https://www.autodiagram.com/, then describe your diagram in plain text or paste in your code

How it helps: Instantly converts written descriptions into professional flowcharts, process diagrams, and technical architecture visuals. Exports as image or PDF files ready for presentations or documentation.

Who can use it: Developers, product managers, technical writers, and compliance teams who need professional diagrams without spending hours drawing boxes and arrows.

Example of use: A product marketer types out an 11-step login process description. AutoDiagram creates a complete flowchart with proper shapes (boxes for actions, diamonds for decisions), color-coding, and professional styling- ready for external facing documentation.

Pro tip: Use AutoDiagram for compliance and audit documentation. Describe regulatory workflows or security protocols in plain language, then generate official-looking diagrams that satisfy auditors and regulators while keeping your documentation always up-to-date with process changes.

The authors are CEO and CTO, respectively, of AI&Beyond--a firm that focuses on experiential learning and holistic knowledge to build the AI and Tech Literacy of your organization.