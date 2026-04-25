The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: Skills in Chrome.
AI Tool of the Week: This Chrome AI hack saves your best prompts forever
SummaryTired of retyping your best AI prompts? Google’s Skills in Chrome lets you save once, reuse anywhere, and run across multiple tabs—turning repetitive research into a 90-second task.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: Skills in Chrome.
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