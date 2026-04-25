AI Tool of the Week: This Chrome AI hack saves your best prompts forever

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: Skills in Chrome.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on: Skills in Chrome.
What problem does it solve?
Here’s a situation most of us don’t notice because we’ve accepted it as normal: you craft a great AI prompt that works perfectly—say, one that extracts key information from any product page. It works. Then the next day, new tab, new page—you type the whole thing again.
What problem does it solve?
Here’s a situation most of us don’t notice because we’ve accepted it as normal: you craft a great AI prompt that works perfectly—say, one that extracts key information from any product page. It works. Then the next day, new tab, new page—you type the whole thing again.
Or you dig through old chat histories trying to retrieve that prompt you wrote three weeks ago.
For a product manager evaluating vendors, this becomes a real productivity leak. Researching five competing tools means retyping the same prompt five times, across five tabs, every single time.
In roles where the same analysis is repeated—procurement, legal review, competitive research—that friction quickly adds up to hours lost each week.
Skills in Chrome addresses this directly. Save a prompt once, and reuse it anywhere. Run it on any page—or across multiple tabs—with a single click.
How to access
Open Chrome → Click the Gemini sidebar icon → Sign in with your Google account
(Mac/Windows/ChromeOS, English-US, free, rolling out this month)
Skills in Chrome can help you:
- Save and reuse your best prompts with one click, no retyping
- Run one prompt across multiple open tabs simultaneously
- Browse a ready-made Skills library and customise to your needs
Example
A product manager is evaluating five vendor tools. She types the same prompt on every site:
"Summarize pricing, core features, and integrations from this page."
With Skills, she does this once — and never again.
- Open Gemini sidebar → type and run her prompt on any vendor page
- At end of chat → click “Save as Skill” → name it “Vendor Snapshot”
- Open all five vendor tabs
- In Gemini sidebar, type / → select “Vendor Snapshot” → add remaining tabs via +
- Hit run — structured summaries across all five tabs, instantly
What took 20 minutes now takes 90 seconds.
What makes Skills in Chrome stand out?
- Multi-tab execution: One prompt, five tabs, one click — no other browser-native AI tool offers this today
- Workflow memory built into your browser: Skills sync automatically across all signed-in Chrome devices
- Privacy-first: Confirmation prompts before sensitive actions like sending emails or calendar events
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.