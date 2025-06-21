AI Tool of the Week | Perplexity Labs to make sense of scattered user feedback

Product teams regularly face a challenge: User feedback is scattered across X posts, online reviews, and forums, often overwhelming and hard to synthesize. Manually sorting through this data to pinpoint recurring issues like poor output quality, complex interfaces, or slow performance takes hours, delaying critical improvements. This fragmented process risks missing key pain points, leading to stagnant user experiences and lost trust.

Perplexity Labs tackles this by automating deep web research, aggregating insights, and visualizing trends in minutes, empowering teams to act swiftly and effectively.

How to access: www.perplexity.ai (Pro subscription: $20/month)

Perplexity Labs can help you:

- Aggregate feedback: Pull insights from X, reviews, and web sources into one report.

- Visualize trends: Create dashboards to spotlight pain points and themes.

- Drive action: Deliver tailored recommendations to enhance user experience.

Example

Scenario: You’re a product manager building an AI image generation app. Here’s how Perplexity Labs help you identify gaps in this segment.

Prompt:

- Create a comprehensive report analyzing user feedback for AI image generation tools by summarizing pain points and recurring themes from X posts, online reviews, and relevant web sources. Focus on identifying common issues such as low-quality outputs, complex or ineffective prompt requirements, slow processing times, lack of customization options, or challenges with user trust and engagement. Organize the findings into a clear, structured report with the following components:

- Summary of pain points

- Recurring themes dashboard

- Actionable recommendations

- Assets: Ensure all generated content, such as charts, images, and datasets, is organized in the Assets tab for easy access and download.

- Use deep web browsing to gather real-time data from X posts and online reviews, and employ code execution to create the dashboard. The report should be professional, concise, and designed to assist product managers in prioritizing improvements for AI image generation tools.

Steps to use in Perplexity Labs:

- Access Labs: Log into Perplexity Pro, select Labs mode.

- Input prompt: Paste the prompt.

- Monitor progress: Labs browses sources and generates a report/dashboard in about 10 minutes.

- Review outputs: Explore report, recommendations, and Assets tab for charts.

- Refine: Use prompts like, “Update dashboard with a heatmap for issue trends".

What makes Perplexity Labs special?

- Integrated workflow: Combines research, analysis, and visualization seamlessly.

- Asset hub: Organizes charts and data in the Assets tab for easy access.

- Pro efficiency: Delivers complex insights quickly, exclusive to Pro users.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.