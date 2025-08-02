AI tool of the Week | Turning blog posts into social media carousels

Content creators struggle to repurpose long-form blog posts into engaging, platform-specific visuals for social media, a time-consuming process requiring design skills.

Manually summarizing key points and creating branded carousels for Instagram or LinkedIn often results in inconsistent branding, high effort, and delayed schedules. Non-designers find producing professional visuals challenging, while designers face repetitive tasks diverting focus from strategic work.

The new Claude-Canva integration solves this by automating summarization and design, enabling quick, on-brand carousel creation, saving time, and ensuring consistency.