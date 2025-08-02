AI tool of the Week | Turning blog posts into social media carousels

Content creators struggle to repurpose long-form blog posts into engaging, platform-specific visuals for social media, a time-consuming process requiring design skills.
Manually summarizing key points and creating branded carousels for Instagram or LinkedIn often results in inconsistent branding, high effort, and delayed schedules. Non-designers find producing professional visuals challenging, while designers face repetitive tasks diverting focus from strategic work.
The new Claude-Canva integration solves this by automating summarization and design, enabling quick, on-brand carousel creation, saving time, and ensuring consistency.
What is Claude-Canva integration?
This new integration, powered by Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), combines Claude’s AI-driven text processing with Canva’s design platform, allowing users to create branded visuals via natural language prompts in Claude’s interface.
How to access: https://www.canva.com and https://www.anthropic.com
Claude-Canva integration can help you
•Repurpose content: Transform blog posts into multi-slide carousels for social media.
•Automate design: Create branded visuals using natural language prompts.
•Streamline workflows: Summarize and design within Claude’s interface, no app-switching needed.
Example
A startup founder posts weekly AI insights on LinkedIn but struggles with visuals. Their text-heavy posts get low engagement due to lack of design skills. Using Claude-Canva, they can turn a thought-leadership blog into a LinkedIn carousel.
Steps to set up and use
- Subscribe: Sign up for Claude Pro at anthropic.com and Canva Pro at canva.com.
- Enable Connector: Log into Claude, go to Settings > Connectors, select Canva, and click “Connect" to authenticate.
- Link Canva: Follow prompts to log into Canva and allow Claude access to your workspace.
- Input blog: Paste your 800-word blog into Claude’s chat interface.
- Prompt Claude: Use “Summarize my blog into a 5-slide LinkedIn carousel with Roboto font, purple accents (#800080), and a chart of key stats."
- Refine and share: Review the generated carousel in Canva, make minor edits if needed, and export as PNG or share directly.
What makes Claude-Canva special?
- Conversational design: Claude’s natural language interface lets anyone create visuals with simple prompts, no design expertise required.
- Scalable innovation: Built on open-source Model Context Protocol, it supports future integrations, evolving with user needs.
Smart summarization: Claude intelligently distils complex content into concise, visually-ready formats, saving hours of manual work.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.