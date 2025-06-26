AI valuations are verging on the unhinged

Add to this the fact that competition is ferocious, and getting more so. However fast an AI startup is growing, it has no guarantee of longevity. Many create applications on top of models built by big AI labs such as OpenAI or Anthropic. Yet these labs are increasingly offering applications of their own. Generative AI has also made it easier than ever to start a firm with just a few employees, meaning there are many more new entrants, says Max Alderman of FE International, an advisory firm.