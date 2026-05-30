AI Tool of the Week: This OpenAI tool tells you if an image is AI-generated

The AI tool we unlocked today is: OpenAI Verify.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a friction point that is becoming impossible to ignore: you receive a photograph, product shot, or campaign image, and you have no reliable way to know whether it was AI-generated. The image looks real, and you are expected to make a judgment call with nothing but instinct.
OpenAI Verify addresses this directly.
Upload any image, and the tool checks for two provenance signals: C2PA Content Credentials — cryptographic metadata that identifies origin — and SynthID, an invisible watermark embedded inside the image pixels that survives screenshots, crops, and format conversions.
A positive match confirms the image came from ChatGPT, the OpenAI API, or Codex, along with details on how and when it was created.