AI wants to count your calories
Jo Craven McGinty , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Aug 2024, 04:06 PM IST
SummaryResearchers are developing tech to analyze consumption by the bite, with the goal of tracking nutrition while you eat.
A plate of food has been set before you—perhaps a humble stew, a leafy salad or a burger and fries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less