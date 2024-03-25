AI will mean cheaper food

What the public hears about artificial intelligence is mostly ugly. There was that highly publicized—and highly dubious—study last summer that said AI would kill more than a quarter of the jobs on the planet, while last month Google paused its AI tool after it proved largely incapable of generating pictures of white people. Sure, Americans also hear economic projections of how AI could increase productivity, but those are often theoretical and dry numbers. They see a lot more convincing information on how AI is a threat than how it’s a boon.

Yet AI is already helping Americans with one of their greatest current concerns: putting downward pressure on inflation. That will only increase and, ultimately, will have massive effects.

Judging by supermarket prices, Americans could be forgiven for thinking we haven’t beaten inflation despite positive headline numbers. Rising food costs have hammered Americans’ wallets—particularly those at the bottom of the economic ladder. From January 2022 to January 2023, food prices rose 10.1%. Last year they went up only 2.6%, but that’s still well above historic averages. The inflation rate for some staples, such as baby food, baby formula and beef, never really slowed down and are still north of 7.4% annually.

One of the biggest drivers of food’s price spike was an even larger cost jump for fertilizer. Global fertilizer prices more than doubled from the start of 2021 to the middle of 2022, and they never came down. Farmers need a lot of fertilizer; a single acre of corn requires up to 280 pounds. That is why fertilizer makes up about a fifth of farmers’ operating costs (and more than a third for wheat and corn), and why the sudden increase in fertilizer prices had such a devastating effect.

But AI is starting to lower farmers’ production costs and will in turn lower what consumers pay. Farmers have had to spread fertilizer almost indiscriminately across their land with large converted tractors. The result is that farmers waste 40% to 80% of the fertilizer they use, not being able to determine where exactly a plant can reach the nutrients or where on a field the next rain is likely to wash away fertilizer. With AI, that number will drop toward zero. Farmers will soon be able to use AI and satellite data to identify the exact fertilizer needs of their farms with a square-meter level of specificity. Farmers will be able to give crops only what they need and no more.

That same sort of data analysis will let farmers save on other costs. Water is rapidly becoming a scarce resource, particularly in the American West, but AI can also tell farmers exactly when and where to water their crops so they don’t waste a drop, with those savings flowing to consumers.

AI will help farmers increase yields and reduce crop loss, particularly to insects and disease. For centuries farmers have bred crops for a host of traits—including drought and pest resistance, better taste and greater yield. This old-fashioned genetic engineering takes time, trial and error. More-precise molecular genetic modification can accelerate the process dramatically, but the genetic analysis that makes it possible is time-consuming and laborious. It can take a decade or more to go from recognizing a problem in the field to putting a seed in the ground modified to address it.

No longer. With AI able to run countless genetic models at once, food scientists could be able to address crop problems with improved seeds in only a few months—i.e., before the next seedlings go in the ground. Farmers will produce more food per crop and lose less of it, even in extreme conditions.

Finally, there is a lot of waste in the food industry. It’s a natural byproduct of moving millions of pounds of food thousands of miles every day. Any system that complex is going to make mistakes, from milk left at a dairy to produce rotting in a warehouse before it’s loaded on a truck. America wastes 30% to 40% of the food it produces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and most of that rot comes before it reaches the consumer.

AI can run millions of simulations to provide supply chain recommendations to wring the waste out of the system. It can route food deliveries to warehouses with the greatest trucking capacity to distribute it. AI can ensure wheat and corn crops don’t rot at the depot before being loaded onto a freight train. And, as that waste goes down, prices will as well.

AI may well present legitimate dangers, but we shouldn’t ignore its tangible benefits. If nothing else, it can help ensure that a walk down the grocery aisle is no longer a financial nightmare.

Mr. Meghji is CEO of Frontier Foundry and a former chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.