AI will mean cheaper food
SummaryIt will allow farmers and distributors to make dramatic improvements in efficiency, putting downward pressure on prices.
What the public hears about artificial intelligence is mostly ugly. There was that highly publicized—and highly dubious—study last summer that said AI would kill more than a quarter of the jobs on the planet, while last month Google paused its AI tool after it proved largely incapable of generating pictures of white people. Sure, Americans also hear economic projections of how AI could increase productivity, but those are often theoretical and dry numbers. They see a lot more convincing information on how AI is a threat than how it’s a boon.