AI will mean cheaper food

But AI is starting to lower farmers’ production costs and will in turn lower what consumers pay. Farmers have had to spread fertilizer almost indiscriminately across their land with large converted tractors. The result is that farmers waste 40% to 80% of the fertilizer they use, not being able to determine where exactly a plant can reach the nutrients or where on a field the next rain is likely to wash away fertilizer. With AI, that number will drop toward zero. Farmers will soon be able to use AI and satellite data to identify the exact fertilizer needs of their farms with a square-meter level of specificity. Farmers will be able to give crops only what they need and no more.