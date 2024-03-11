AI Will Transform One of Corporate Tech’s Biggest Cost Areas—Actual Savings TBD
SummaryCompanies spend a lot on IT contractors that set up and integrate new software. AI will make the job more efficient, but whether it will cost less remains to be seen.
Generative artificial intelligence promises to make setting up and integrating new corporate software systems much faster, and the contractors companies typically pay to do the job could see huge efficiency gains.
