AI-linked companies account for 71% of the value of business led by Indian-origin leaders: Here's a look at top 10

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a central theme of the $15 trillion tech companies led by people of Indian origin. If Hurun India's latest report is to be believed, of the 200 companies on the list, 103 AI-driven or AI-integrated companies alone command a valuation of $10.7 trillion - equivalent to 71% of the total value.

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Who leads the 71% share? Google's parent, Alphabet Inc., leads the pack with a valuation of $4.2 trillion, followed by Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, valued at $2.6 trillion. Micron Technology, led by Sanjay Mehrotra, ranks third with a valuation of $2.6 trillion. The combined valuation of these three companies is over $8 trillion.

Here's a look at the top 10 companies and their valuations:Micron

Company CEO Valuation Alphabet Sundar Pichai $4.176 trillion Microsoft Satya Nadella $2.621 trillion Micron Sanjay Mehrotra $1.371 trillion Google Cooud Thomas Kurian $410 billion IBM Arvind Krishna $243 billion Paloalto Nikesh Arora $239 billion T-Mobil US Srinivas Gopalan $196 billion WhatsApp Kunal Shah $160 billion Cadence Anirudh Devagn $102 billion Snowflake Sridhar Ramaswamy $79 billion Source: Hurun Research Institute: HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026

HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, released on 12 November, ranks the 200 most valuable companies in the world led by leaders of Indian origin.

‘Indians shaping the technology that will define next 20 years’ Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, feels that The diaspora is not just taking part in the AI revolution; it is leading it. “The reach of Global Indians is something most people experience without realising it. Whether you search on Google, watch a video on YouTube, send a message on WhatsApp, work on Microsoft Windows, ship a parcel with FedEx or use a Procter & Gamble product at home, the company behind it is led by someone of Indian origin. These are not companies we only read about; they are companies we use every day,” Junaid said.

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“Global Indians are not only leading consumer brands; they are running the systems the world depends on. Micron makes the memory chips that power AI, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler protect corporate networks, and DP World and FedEx keep trade flowing. Influence is greatest where the world cannot easily replace you, and that is exactly where we find leaders of Indian origin,” he added.

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What's driving valuations of AI-linked companies? The massive investment and capital expenditure in AI Infrastructure are among the major drivers pushing up their valuations. Four major US tech companies - Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft - were planning to spend about $650 billion on AI in 2026, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. According to the report, this year's estimates are expected to be either near or exceed the combined budgets of the past three years.

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About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.