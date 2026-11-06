Airbnb to launch AI travel agent in 2027: How it will help users plan trips and manage bookings

Airbnb will launch its AI-powered travel agent in the first half of 2027, the company said in its Q3 2026 shareholder letter, released on Thursday, 5 November. Instead of text-only chatbot answers, the agent will offer personalised trip planning with maps, photos, calendars and comparisons with other trips.

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The agent is expected to help users discover destinations, compare stays and manage different parts of their trips. CEO Brian Chesky said he wants an AI experience that is more interactive while keeping the fun of exploring destinations and properties. The announcement came with solid third-quarter results, which Airbnb said marked a return to faster growth.

Airbnb AI agent to offer personalised travel planning Airbnb is building an AI-first experience that adapts to travellers’ needs. Rather than long text replies, the agent will use visuals such as maps, property photos, comparison tools, calendars and itineraries.

Speaking on the Q3 earnings call on 5 November, Chesky said travel planning needs a different approach from the routine tasks handled by general-purpose AI agents. He said around 80% of travellers enjoy researching their trips, including browsing property photos, comparing options, and discussing plans with friends. A conventional chatbot, he said, cannot fully deliver that experience.

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AI agent to handle bookings, refunds and travel support The AI assistant will not just be used for destination discovery and accommodation bookings but will also be extended to other functions. Airbnb will assist guests in managing bookings, resolving payment issues, seeking reimbursement, and rescheduling, according to its Q3 shareholder letter.

The company will also include 24/7 safety assistance as part of the experience. According to Airbnb, its almost 20 years of connecting hosts with guests will help develop an AI agent that understands the requirements of both groups.

The company plans to offer more travel-related services to the agent over time, such as hotel accommodations, local experiences, and additional services on the site.

Airbnb reports 19% revenue growth in Q3 2026 Airbnb revealed its AI announcement while releasing its financial results for the third quarter. The company reported $4.87 billion in revenue, which was ahead of Wall Street estimates and 19% higher than a year ago. In addition, Airbnb has increased its revenue growth target for 2026 to the high teens, up from a mid-teens projection.

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Calling the performance a return to growth, Chesky told analysts that the company recorded its fastest revenue growth in more than three years during the third quarter.

Although the AI travel agent is planned for the first half of 2027, Airbnb is preparing for the next stage of platform development with artificial intelligence.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.