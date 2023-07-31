AI’s Growing Legal Troubles
Summary
- Without Section 230 protection, copyright issues and defamation suits are cropping up.
Wow, that was fast. It took only eight months to find ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence’s Achilles’ heel. No, it isn’t naive management, though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman did declare that AI poses a “risk of extinction" for humanity and practically begged a Senate Judiciary subcommittee to regulate AI, and then when the European Union actually did pass regulations, he threatened to pull out of the region.
