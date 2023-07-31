AI’s Growing Legal Troubles

Novelists Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad have sued OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT does a great job summarizing their books and can do that only because it scanned them. I asked ChatGPT about specifics inside a few of my books, and it gave good answers. I may be caught in the same net. This may also be true for artists—Stability AI is being sued by Getty Images and others for scanning their libraries and using them as a basis for AI-generated images resulting from text prompts.

