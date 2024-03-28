AI's moving faster than attempts to regulate it. Here’s how firms are coping.

The AI Act, passed by European lawmakers earlier this month, represents the first set of rules and regulations expected to have an immediate impact on how AI should be used. The rules, which are set to take effect gradually over several years, ban certain AI uses and introduce new transparency rules. Makers of the most powerful AI models—deemed to have what the EU calls a “systemic risk"—will be required to put those models through safety evaluations and notify regulators of serious incidents that occur with their models.