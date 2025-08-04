AI’s overlooked $97 billion contribution to the US economy
The AI ‘dividend’ may not be evident yet in estimates of gross domestic product but it’s making life better and more productive.
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, which is great news. Does that mean artificial intelligence is delivering on its long-promised benefits? No, because gross domestic product isn’t the best place to look for AI’s contribution. Yet the official government numbers substantially underestimate the benefits of AI.