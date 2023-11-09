AI’s Power-Guzzling Habits Drive Search for Alternative Energy Sources
Belle Lin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 09 Nov 2023, 06:36 PM IST
SummaryThe AI boom and strains on the country’s electric grid are making nontraditional energy sources like flared gas and nuclear more attractive to cloud providers and data center operators.
The immense amount of energy needed to power generative artificial intelligence models, like the one behind ChatGPT, is creating a new market for data centers that run on alternative energy sources.
