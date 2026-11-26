The global artificial intelligence (AI) industry is approaching a critical phase as technology companies face growing pressure to convert massive investments in data centres and computing infrastructure into measurable business returns.

While spending on AI infrastructure is expected to remain a major driver of corporate investment, the focus is gradually shifting towards deploying the technology across businesses and generating revenue from it, according to a JPMorgan report on the global economic outlook for 2027.

The bank maintained a positive outlook on AI, identifying it as an important driver of corporate earnings growth in the coming year.

However, it has cautioned that the transition from building AI infrastructure to rolling out the technology commercially would make the winners and losers in the industry increasingly apparent.

"We remain constructive on AI as a key driver of 2027 earnings growth. But as attention shifts from the build-out of the technology to the rollout, the relative winners and losers will become more apparent," the report said.

The shift comes as technology companies continue to commit substantial capital towards data centres, computing capacity and other infrastructure needed to support the expansion of AI.

Why AI infrastructure spending is becoming a concern for bond markets The scale of borrowing required to finance AI infrastructure is emerging as an important consideration for global financial markets.

According to JPMorgan, competition for capital is intensifying as governments increase borrowing while major technology companies, often referred to as hyperscalers, raise debt to finance their AI investments.

This combination of government borrowing and AI-related corporate debt issuance has become a defining theme in fixed-income markets, shifting bargaining power towards bond investors.

The bank expects elevated debt issuance to continue in 2027, even as inflation moderates and bond yields remain relatively stable at attractive levels.

It noted that financial markets were becoming better prepared to absorb fresh debt supply, although competition for capital would remain an important risk.

Global growth could support corporate earnings in 2027 JPMorgan expects global economic growth to remain robust in 2027, with expansion broadening across sectors and regions.

Government and corporate spending are expected to support economic activity, while easing inflation could help revive consumer spending.

"We expect government and corporate spending to keep global growth robust in 2027. With inflation set to soften we also see consumer spending recovering, broadening the expansion," the report said.

However, inflationary pressures are expected to persist in early 2027, particularly in Europe, where disruptions to refined petroleum supplies, especially diesel, could push prices higher.

The report said disruptions to shipments from the Middle East, alongside falling Russian exports following Ukrainian attacks on refineries, had removed around 30% of seaborne diesel exports that influence global prices.

Higher US production has helped offset some of the supply constraints, but refinery utilisation above 90% leaves limited additional capacity.

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JPMorgan's outlook suggests that while AI will remain an important source of corporate growth, the next phase will reveal which companies can successfully turn infrastructure spending into commercial returns.

As borrowing requirements rise and investors compete for capital, the ability to demonstrate tangible returns could become increasingly important for the technology industry's biggest AI investors.