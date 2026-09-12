Al Tool of the Week | What makes Gemini Live special?

Jaspreet BindraAnuj Magazine
2 min read12 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The entire workflow, search, draft, and note-taking, happens by voice alone.(REUTERS)
Summary
Gemini Live is designed for exactly the situations where typing is impossible, driving, walking, multitasking between calls.

The AI capability we unlocked today is Gemini Live (new voice mode) for Gmail, Docs, and Keep

What problem does Gemini Live solve? Here is a pain point most professionals live with silently: you are driving to a client meeting and need one detail buried in an email thread, or you have a burst of ideas walking out of a meeting and no free hands to type them. Typing is the bottleneck, not thinking. Gemini Live removes it. Ask Gmail Live "what's my flight's gate number" and it searches your inbox conversationally instead of making you scroll and guess keywords. Talk to Docs Live and it builds a structured, context-aware draft in real time, pulling from your Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web as you speak.

How to access

Available now to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers

How Gemini Live can help you

Talk instead of type: Search Gmail, draft in Docs, and capture notes in Keep entirely by voice

Think out loud: Turn a rambling stream of ideas into a structured document or note without stopping to organize it yourself

Search by asking: Find buried inbox details with a plain-language question instead of keyword guessing

Example: A regional sales manager is between back-to-back client calls and needs to prep for the next one in five minutes.

Search first: She opens Gmail Live and asks, "When did the client last mention their budget concerns, and who else was on that email?" and gets the answer read back without opening a single thread

Prompt the content: She switches to Keep Live and says, "Capture my notes from the last call, budget concerns, timeline pushback, and next steps"

Request the format: She asks, "Turn this into a structured summary with headers" and Keep organizes it instantly

Switch formats on the fly: She then asks Docs Live to "turn this into a one-page briefing doc" and it pulls the note straight in

Export or share: The finished doc saves directly to Drive, ready to forward to her manager

What makes Gemini Live special?

Zero typing required: The entire workflow, search, draft, and note-taking, happens by voice alone

Cross-app context: Docs Live pulls live context from Gmail, Drive, and Chat while you speak, not just from the current document

Built for hands-free moments: Designed for exactly the situations where typing is impossible, driving, walking, multitasking between calls.

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Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

Also Read | Will Apple’s ₹3 lakh iPhone Duo double India’s foldable market?

About the Author

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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