Al Tool of the Week | What makes Gemini Live special?

The AI capability we unlocked today is Gemini Live (new voice mode) for Gmail, Docs, and Keep
The AI capability we unlocked today is Gemini Live (new voice mode) for Gmail, Docs, and Keep
What problem does Gemini Live solve? Here is a pain point most professionals live with silently: you are driving to a client meeting and need one detail buried in an email thread, or you have a burst of ideas walking out of a meeting and no free hands to type them. Typing is the bottleneck, not thinking. Gemini Live removes it. Ask Gmail Live "what's my flight's gate number" and it searches your inbox conversationally instead of making you scroll and guess keywords. Talk to Docs Live and it builds a structured, context-aware draft in real time, pulling from your Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web as you speak.
What problem does Gemini Live solve? Here is a pain point most professionals live with silently: you are driving to a client meeting and need one detail buried in an email thread, or you have a burst of ideas walking out of a meeting and no free hands to type them. Typing is the bottleneck, not thinking. Gemini Live removes it. Ask Gmail Live "what's my flight's gate number" and it searches your inbox conversationally instead of making you scroll and guess keywords. Talk to Docs Live and it builds a structured, context-aware draft in real time, pulling from your Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web as you speak.
How to access
Available now to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers
How Gemini Live can help you
Talk instead of type: Search Gmail, draft in Docs, and capture notes in Keep entirely by voice
Think out loud: Turn a rambling stream of ideas into a structured document or note without stopping to organize it yourself
Search by asking: Find buried inbox details with a plain-language question instead of keyword guessing
Example: A regional sales manager is between back-to-back client calls and needs to prep for the next one in five minutes.
Search first: She opens Gmail Live and asks, "When did the client last mention their budget concerns, and who else was on that email?" and gets the answer read back without opening a single thread
Prompt the content: She switches to Keep Live and says, "Capture my notes from the last call, budget concerns, timeline pushback, and next steps"
Request the format: She asks, "Turn this into a structured summary with headers" and Keep organizes it instantly
Switch formats on the fly: She then asks Docs Live to "turn this into a one-page briefing doc" and it pulls the note straight in
Export or share: The finished doc saves directly to Drive, ready to forward to her manager
What makes Gemini Live special?
Zero typing required: The entire workflow, search, draft, and note-taking, happens by voice alone
Cross-app context: Docs Live pulls live context from Gmail, Drive, and Chat while you speak, not just from the current document
Built for hands-free moments: Designed for exactly the situations where typing is impossible, driving, walking, multitasking between calls.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.