Al Tool of the Week | What makes Gemini Live special?

What problem does Gemini Live solve? Here is a pain point most professionals live with silently: you are driving to a client meeting and need one detail buried in an email thread, or you have a burst of ideas walking out of a meeting and no free hands to type them. Typing is the bottleneck, not thinking. Gemini Live removes it. Ask Gmail Live "what's my flight's gate number" and it searches your inbox conversationally instead of making you scroll and guess keywords. Talk to Docs Live and it builds a structured, context-aware draft in real time, pulling from your Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web as you speak.