Business News/ Ai / Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Group receives Chinese government approval to release AI products to the public
Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Group receives Chinese government approval to release AI products to the public

 Reuters

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public

China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public. (Reuters)Premium
China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public. (Reuters)

Ant Group has received Chinese government approval to release products powered by its "Bailing" artificial intelligence (AI) large language model to the public, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm said on Monday.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.

The financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in September unveiled a finance-specific AI model and started testing consumer and professional apps for the products.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST
