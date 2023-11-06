Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Alibaba Group subsidiary Ant Group receives Chinese government approval to release AI products to the public

Alibaba Group subsidiary Ant Group receives Chinese government approval to release AI products to the public

Reuters

Alibaba Group subsidiary Ant Group receives Chinese government approval to release AI powered products to the public.

China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.

Ant Group has received Chinese government approval to release products powered by its "Bailing" artificial intelligence (AI) large language model to the public, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm said on Monday.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.

The financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in September unveiled a finance-specific AI model and started testing consumer and professional apps for the products.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM IST
