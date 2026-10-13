Alibaba launches new Qwen smart glasses with 50MP cameras, AI features to rival Meta's Ray-Ban; check price

Alibaba has launched its new Qwen smart glasses with 50-megapixel cameras and enhanced AI capabilities, stepping up competition with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses in the growing AI-powered wearables market.

The Chinese technology company, which is building an end-to-end AI ecosystem covering data centres, software and consumer products, showcased its latest Qwen Glasses N1 series at an event in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

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The glasses are priced from 2,999 yuan ($450) before discounts, putting them in a similar price bracket to Meta Platforms' Ray-Ban smart glasses, the market leader in the segment.

Like Meta, Alibaba aims to use smart glasses as a gateway for consumers to access its AI services and digital agents. Meta expanded its own smart glasses portfolio last month with a more basic camera-free version, priced at $349, which is primarily designed to let users interact with its new Muse AI assistant.

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A higher-end Pro variant, priced at 3,499 yuan, also includes eye-tracking capabilities, Wu Jianjun, general manager of Qwen AI hardware products, said at the event.

According to Alibaba, the glasses can remain on standby for up to 25 hours on a single charge and support as much as nine hours of music playback. The launch comes around a year after the company's first edition was introduced in November. The new models offer closer integration with Alibaba's Qwen AI assistant, along with additional capabilities.

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Users can communicate with the AI assistant through microphones that use bone-conduction technology. The devices also come with features for shopping, making payments and tracking health-related data.

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu reiterated last month that the company intends to build a comprehensive AI business, covering everything from large language models and chatbot applications to AI processors and consumer hardware.

Also Read | Alibaba stock slumps in Hong Kong after $10.2 billion share placement to fund AI

Separately, Alibaba has introduced Qwen Clip, a new pair of AI-powered earbuds intended to offer consumers a more accessible way to use its Qwen assistant. Developed in collaboration with audio equipment maker Bose, the earbuds are priced at 1,299 yuan.

Alibaba's AI infrastructure expansion Alibaba plans to increase its global data centre capacity to more than 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2032, citing the rising demand for AI infrastructure.

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“Alibaba will join forces with all our partners to commit fully to AI infrastructure development, forging an AI cloud designed for the Machine Intelligence era. Our target is that by 2032, the global data center capacity operated by Alibaba Cloud will surpass 20GW, fueling the industry’s exponentially rising demand for AI,” Wu said, according to ANI citing the release last month.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X