Alibaba launches Qwen4-Max AI model, claims it beats GPT-6.1-Sol and Claude Opus 5.5 in coding

Alibaba Group on Monday launched Qwen4-Max, its latest flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model, as the Chinese technology company looks to strengthen its position in the global AI race against US rivals OpenAI and Anthropic. The new model, according to the company, focuses on coding, cybersecurity, scientific research and complex professional tasks. Alibaba says that its Qwen4-Max can match or surpass top US AI models on some benchmarks and reduce task execution time.

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The new model is meant to be used for more heavy-duty tasks, such as writing and debugging code, analysing financial documents, building games and assisting with scientific experiments. Alibaba has also introduced additional safeguards to restrict potentially harmful uses, such as in cybersecurity and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) applications. The launch follows growing concerns about the threats posed by more sophisticated AI systems.

Alibaba Qwen4-Max specifications and features Alibaba said Qwen4-Max is based on its latest Qwen4 architecture and is equipped with 2.4 trillion parameters, of which 71 billion are active per token. It employs a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) design, with only the necessary portions of the model engaged in particular tasks.

It also has a context window of up to one million tokens and native vision capabilities to process visual information alongside text.

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According to Alibaba, Qwen4-Max is 35% more efficient in terms of tokens on its Work360 benchmark and 49% more efficient on Terminal-Bench 4.0 than its predecessor, Qwen3.8-Max. The company also saw a 62% drop in the average cost of its tasks on Work360, decreasing costs from $4.43 to $1.67.

Qwen4-Max vs GPT-6.1-Sol and Anthropic Opus 5.5 Alibaba has benchmarked its newest model against OpenAI's GPT-6.1-Sol and GPT-6 Astra, Anthropic's Opus 5.5 and Kimi K3. 1.

The Qwen4-Max achieved a score of 75.7, outperforming Anthropic Opus 5.5 (74.2) and OpenAI GPT-6.1-Sol (75.2) in coding evaluations. These figures are based on Alibaba's reported benchmark results and have not been independently verified.

Alibaba Qwen4-Max cybersecurity capabilities Another key area of the new model is cybersecurity. Alibaba says Qwen4-Max is designed to detect software vulnerabilities, suggest remediation, and prevent responses that would aid a user-initiated cyberattack.

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According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on 16 November, Alibaba has filtered parts of its training data to remove offensive cyberattack capabilities while retaining defensive security functions. The company has also launched specific datasets and post-training protections for CBRN-related risks.

According to Alibaba, Qwen4-Max ran on a continuous 48-hour research session to discover an experimentally verified molecule as a coolant for the next generation of semiconductor chips. The firm also announced an application for autonomous research on Alzheimer's.

Qwen4-Max availability and pricing Alibaba's cloud platforms QwenCloud, QwenWork, Qoder and QwenStudio all provide Qwen4-Max. Its API pricing for cached inputs starts at $0.075 (approximately ₹7) per million tokens.

In addition, Alibaba has launched Live Delivery, which creates an initial working prototype of a project and refines it through subsequent iterations based on user feedback. The Qwen-Live-Delivery-Plugin, which is associated with the system, is being made open source.

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Alibaba has announced that smaller Qwen4 models will be released as open weights, while Qwen4-Max remains closed-source. The move will enable the company to keep its flagship model and maintain its open-source AI platform.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.