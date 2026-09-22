Alibaba unveils new AI chip to challenge NVIDIA, plans Qwen models with up to 10 trillion parameters

Alibaba Group continues its artificial intelligence efforts with the introduction of a new AI chip and plans to produce much larger Qwen models. The announcement was made by the Chinese technology giant during its annual Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. The company is working on more complex tasks with future AI models of up to 10 trillion parameters, reported by Reuters.

Alibaba also announced the Zhenwu V900, the company's next-gen AI processor manufactured by its semiconductor arm, T-Head. The chip boasts three times the performance of its predecessor, the company said, and will enable scaling up AI model training and deployment in the real world. The announcements have been made as companies in China look for ways to circumvent stricter US export controls on NVIDIA chips.

Qwen models could reach 10 trillion parameters Alibaba's Qwen team will create models ranging from 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, said its CEO, Eddie Wu. Alibaba announced that its next-generation Qwen 4 is already in training and that further scaling of Qwen 4.5 and Qwen 5 is coming.

Currently, Alibaba's flagship model Qwen features approximately 2.4 trillion parameters, Reuters reported. Wu said the larger models are being developed to tackle longer and more complex tasks as Alibaba works towards what it describes as artificial superintelligence.

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New Zhenwu V900 chip targets AI workloads The Zhenwu V900 is engineered to boost performance on hefty AI tasks. Alibaba has announced it can deliver three times the performance of the previous Zhenwu M890 chip, which was launched in May 2026.

The company plans to begin mass production and commercial shipping of the V900 in the first quarter of 2027. Alibaba also revealed that V900 chips could be clustered with up to 5,00,000 processors, which can be used for large AI models.

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Alibaba targets 20 GW data centre capacity Alongside its chips and AI models, Alibaba is expanding its cloud infrastructure. Alibaba Cloud's goal is to expand its data centres globally to over 20 gigawatts by 2032, Wu said.

While demand for AI continues to climb, supply chain restrictions are putting the brake on the rate of new infrastructure deployment, the company said. Alibaba is also set to introduce its AI supernodes at commercial scale in the current quarter, the company said.