All About AI Tech4Good Awards are back for the second edition. Apply Now!

The All About AI Tech4Good Awards and Summit is back with its second edition on November 28, 2025, curated by Mint and Salesforce. The event serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate the impactful application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the social and non-profit sectors. The awards aren’t just about recognising technology but celebrating the human stories and tangible impact behind these innovations, highlighting solutions that directly impact the quality of life of the masses.

Register for the 2025 edition here.

The 2025 edition of the summit will bring together industry leaders, technology experts and AI specialists to discuss advancements, strategic partnerships and approaches to driving meaningful change through technology, focusing on technology roadmaps and policy implications for social development.

Submissions and categories All About AI Tech4Good Awards and Summit 2025 will focus on projects that demonstrate clear, measurable societal impact. This emphasis ensures that the solutions awarded are practical, scalable and provide validated evidence of success in addressing complex social issues.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India in conversation with Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Jio at the 2024 edition.

The awards will recognise contributions across six critical areas of social good:

Best use of AI for empowering people with disabilities: Recognising technology that enhances accessibility, independence and overall quality of life for differently-abled populations, including the development of adaptive technologies and tools for early intervention and diagnosis.

Best use of AI for sustainability: Highlighting solutions that address climate change, promote clean energy adoption or improve resource management and conservation. This includes AI applications focused on monitoring biodiversity, optimising supply chains for a circular economy and reducing carbon footprints.

Best use of AI for financial inclusion: Focused on AI models that provide equitable access to banking, credit and essential financial services for underserved communities. Projects may include innovations in micro-lending, credit scoring for the unbanked, and effective fraud detection for marginalised users.

Best use of AI in agriculture and food security: Celebrating innovations that boost crop yield, optimise resource usage and strengthen the food supply chain. This category covers everything from predictive analytics for soil health and water management to tools that reduce post-harvest losses and ensure distribution efficiency.

Best use of AI in health and sanitation: Acknowledging AI tools that improve disease detection, expand access to healthcare services, or enhance public hygiene and sanitation. Submissions could involve remote diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, or infrastructure monitoring to prevent public health crises.

Best use of AI for education and livelihoods: Recognising projects that personalise learning, bridge skill gaps or create new economic opportunities for individuals. This includes platforms that offer AI-driven vocational training, language translation for diverse learners and tools that match job seekers with relevant employment opportunities.

Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico delivers the Chief Guest address at last year's edition.

New Categories Two important special categories are included to support future talent and diversity in the tech ecosystem. The Young Innovators Award encourages students to submit AI projects that offer solutions to real-world challenges, fostering an early spirit of innovation and public service. The Women Innovators Award is intended to recognise women who are innovating with AI solutions in the sector, aiming to promote gender diversity and celebrate female leadership in technology.

Two winners will be selected for each award category – in Gold and Silver – after a thorough review. The jury, which will span across industry, Government, academia and media, will be announced soon.

The applications opened on October 15 and will close for all entries on November 5. The awards night and summit are scheduled for November 28, 2025.

Some insights from the inaugural edition The inaugural All About AI Tech4Good Awards were held on November 27, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, setting the stage for the celebration of AI in public welfare. That edition, presented by Salesforce, received over 128 entries spanning a wide range of industries and social initiatives. The high participation underscored the momentum for technology designed to address social challenges in India, validating the need for a dedicated platform focused on this sector.

Embibe wins Gold at the Mint all About AI Tech4Good Awards 2024

Beyond the awards, the 2024 event hosted thought leadership discussions on the ethical and practical applications of AI. Highlights included a fireside chat featuring Arundhati Bhattacharya of Salesforce and Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at Reliance Jio, discussing AI’s role in accelerating digital transformation and public welfare. Furthermore, a dedicated panel focused on ‘Responsible AI: Keeping Humans in the Loop’, delved into the necessary balance between technological innovation and ethical governance in deployment.

The evening also featured a keynote address from Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, who spoke about the synergy between purpose and scalable innovation. The winners from the first edition demonstrated the breadth of AI’s potential for social impact across various sectors.

Gold winners included organisations working on solutions ranging from sustainable fish farming (Aquaconnect in Agriculture) and waterless robotics for solar panel cleaning (Taypro in Environment), to pioneering early cancer detection (AIIMS with Ioncology.ai in Health) and creating personalised learning paths (Embibe in Education). Another notable winner was Sarvm AI, recognized for empowering nano-businesses. These examples established the standard for outcome-driven AI that the 2025 edition seeks to build upon and surpass.