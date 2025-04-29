Altman and Nadella, who ignited the modern AI boom together, are drifting apart

That relationship has become strained. The CEOs are increasingly at odds over the computing power Microsoft provides to OpenAI, the access the startup gives the technology giant to its models and whether the Altman-led company’s AI systems will soon achieve humanlike intelligence, according to people familiar with their relationship. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also made it a priority to beef up sales and usage of ChatGPT rival Copilot, and last year hired a rival of Altman’s who launched a secret effort to build models for Microsoft that would reduce its dependence on OpenAI.