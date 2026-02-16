AM Group challenges tech giants with $25 billion green AI platform

New Delhi: AM Group, the green energy conglomerate led by the Greenko founders, is developing a $25 billion High-Performance Compute (HPC) hub that aims to establish a 1-gigawatt (GW) artificial intelligence (AI) footprint in India, powered fully by renewable energy.

AM AI Labs, an affiliate of the AM Group, on Monday received a letter of intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) towards land allocation to set up the first two phases, comprising 150MW and 200MW, respectively, of the cumulative 1GW AI and HPC data centre in Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the state government's investment arm, at Davos to set up an AI hub. An announcement to this effect is expected shortly.

According to the company, 350MW compute capacity is expected to come online by 2028, with full 1GW likely to be online by 2030, translating into a cumulative investment of $25 billion and deployment of 500,000 high-performance chips.

Stressing the need for energy independence and the role of renewable energy, Mahesh Kolli, president of AM Group, said, "We should not swap one form of energy dependency for another."

Once completed, it would be the world’s first and largest fully vertically integrated AI platform, spanning owned carbon-free power, data centre infrastructure, high-performance chips, a complete software stack, applications, and flexible consumption models from AI pods as a 'Service to Tokens as a Service'.

The project will consume power from AM Green’s renewable energy capacity, powered by round-the-clock carbon-free energy solutions, including wind, solar, and pumped storage from the group’s green power projects.

"AM Group has done this before. In green hydrogen and ammonia, we set out to deliver the lowest cost molecules in the world, and we are doing it. We bring the same conviction to AI. Our goal is to deliver the lowest cost, most efficient AI tokens on the planet, powered by clean energy we own and operate. By integrating the full value chain from power generation through silicon to token delivery, we can optimize across layers in ways that no single segment player can," said Anil Chalamalasetty, group chairman, AM Group.

AI-energy paradox AMG AI Labs has built a comprehensive platform that supports the full lifecycle of AI development, from training to production inference, said another person on condition of anonymity. The end-to-end software stack encompasses provisioning, orchestration, virtualization, inference and training frameworks, security, networking, compliance, and storage.

The platform’s architecture-agnostic design supports graphics processing units (GPUs) and other accelerators, according to the company.

The development comes on the day the four-day India AI Impact summit commenced in the national capital. The data centre space is attracting significant investment, driven by the increased adoption of AI. India stands at a critical inflection point as global AI growth and domestic ambitions converge, according to a Deloitte report released in May.

“Worldwide, AI adoption continues to surge. India, too, is riding this digital wave. Poised to become one of the fastest-growing leaders in AI, India’s AI market is expected to reach $20-22 billion by 2027, posting a CAGR of 30%,” the report had said, while adding that despite hosting nearly 20% of the world’s data, India has just 3% of the global data centre capacity.

AM Group is building platforms across molecules, materials and AI technologies.

Overall, Big Tech’s AI-centric data centre investment plans in the country in 2025, including Microsoft's latest commitment, have reached $42.5 billion. This includes Amazon Web Services and OpenAI’s plans.

Domestic conglomerates, too, have stepped up their efforts, with Reliance Industries Ltd announcing plans to invest $11 billion in a 1GW data centre through its Digital Connexion joint venture. Larsen & Toubro Ltd had plans to invest nearly $3 billion for 300MW data centre. The Tata group, through Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, will also invest $7 billion in a 1GW data centre facility.

Green empire On 9 January, Mint reported that in one of the largest transactions in India’s green energy space, alternative investment firm Stonepeak is doing due diligence to acquire up to 15% stake in AM Green’s holding company AM Green (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (AMG Lux) in a potential deal with an equity value of around $1.4 billion.

AM Green is setting up production facilities for green molecules, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuels, and various downstream high-value chemicals, for decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary AM Green Aluminium Metals and Materials (AM Green Metals), AM Green is also building a 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) primary aluminium smelter along with 2 mtpa of alumina refining and mining operations.

Mint reported that Malaysia’s Gentari Sdn Bhd and Singapore’s GIC Holdings Pte Ltd plan to invest $1.75 billion in AM Green Ammonia Holdings, marking one of the world’s largest energy-transition deals. Earlier, global mining major Rio Tinto and AMG Metals & Minerals signed an MoU to establish the world’s largest renewable-powered aluminium facility in India, with an investment of about $6 billion.

Also, state-run Coal India Ltd has signed an MoU to supply 4.5 GW of renewable power to AM Green’s green ammonia facilities. AM Green also plans to produce 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of green ammonia, with the first 1 mtpa project in Kakinada expected to be commissioned in 2026. The project, which includes a green hydrogen unit and ammonia conversion plant at a repurposed urea facility acquired earlier this year, will cost about ₹12,500 crore. AM Green has already signed offtake agreements with major buyers, including Uniper, Yara, and Keppel.